EastEnders star Kellie Bright: Linda will do ‘horrendous things’ on New Year’s Eve

The Vic landlady’s drink problem will get worse and worse

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has revealed that Linda Carter’s drink problem will spiral out of control on New Year’s Eve, leading her to do some “horrendous things”.

Linda has become increasingly reliant on alcohol, using the demon drink as a crutch to help her cope with family pressures. Last month she was charged with drink driving after taking son Ollie to school whilst still under the influence.

‘Enders bosses have revealed that The Vic landlady will continue to knock back the booze over the festive period, and will go awol on Christmas Day after a solo drinking session the night before.

But it’s on New Year’s Eve that fans are set to see the iconic Walford character at her worst yet. Hiding a secret from her family, she heads out to a party thrown by Karen Taylor, determined to forget her troubles.

Reveals Kellie: “You might think she has hit rock bottom at New Year’s Eve, but there is more! Having said that, her New Year’s Eve is pretty out there and unbelievable, and she does some horrendous things.

“Mick is horrified and disgusted by her behaviour. He can’t quite believe what is happening. There is a bit of denial, and he doesn’t know how to handle it. There is concern, but there’s also anger.”

She continues: “When Linda is drunk, you see a side to her that you’ve not seen before, and it’s very unpredictable, dark and dangerous.”

The 43 year old adds that she believes her character is in denial, and has no idea that her drinking has got out of control.

“I don’t think Linda thinks she has a problem at all,” she tells us. “She’s enjoying a drink and she feels she’s only doing what everyone else does. In her mind, nothing has changed at all.

“She has said to Mick that with it being Christmas, it would be weird if she didn’t have a drink with the punters, and instead they talk about doing Dry January.

“As far as Linda is concerned, it’s the wrong time of the year to think about stopping drinking. All she knows at this point in time is that she wants to have a drink. She doesn’t think she has a problem.”