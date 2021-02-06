EastEnders star Lacey Turner announces ‘early’ arrival of her second child

Lacey Turner has welcomed her second child into the world...

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has announced the safe arrival of her second child after welcoming a baby boy with husband Matt Kay.

The actress, known for her role as Stacey Slater in EastEnders, announced that she was expecting her second child back in September.

The couple, who already have an 18-month old daughter called Dusty, had kept the gender of their new arrival a surprise, preferring not to find out before the birth.

Lacey and Matt’s baby boy arrived on 3rd February weighing 6lbs, almost a month before his due date of 1st March.

Lacey told OK! Magazine: “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother! How lucky we all are”.

Lacey has always been very open about the fact she suffered two miscarriages before Dusty came along, hoping that talking about the subject will help other couples going through the same thing.

Announcing her pregnancy last year, Lacey told OK! “After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of ‘if it happens, it happens’ – and then it did!

“It was a lovely surprise. It took so long with Dusty, but now they’re coming along like buses! After the heartbreak we went though, it’s a miracle to fall pregnant so quickly.

“I didn’t know how long it would take and you worry you may suffer more heartache, but, thankfully, everything has been fine.

“I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further I go into the pregnancy, the less I worry.

“Matt’s more positive than me.”

