EastEnders star Letitia Dean on Christmas Day ‘Sheanu’ reveal: ‘All hell breaks loose!’

It’s game over when Phil learns that his wife is carrying Keanu’s baby

EastEnders star Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Mitchell, has lifted the lid on the dramatic Christmas in store for the Mitchell clan, as Phil finally discovers that Sharon is carrying Keanu Taylor’s baby.

Phil initially rebuffed Lisa Fowler’s recent claim that he wasn’t the father of his wife’s unborn child, but has now realised that his ex is telling the truth.

After initially believing that Jack Branning is the dad, Phil will discover on Christmas Eve that Sharon had an affair with his young mechanic and future son-in-law, leading to an explosive showdown on Christmas Day.

Reveals Dean: “Sharon has no idea that Phil knows; she’s been slaving away, getting everything ready for Christmas dinner. Then, from nowhere, he confronts her.

“Obviously, Phil explodes, and all hell breaks loose at number 55. Sharon finds herself with nowhere to hide. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are some twists and turns that Sharon definitely didn’t see coming… and neither did I!

“The scenes are so tense. All I’ll say is that it’s EastEnders at Christmas, so it’s very dramatic. Phil is at his angriest, and we see the fighter in Sharon. It was a fantastic dynamic to play.”

Asked if Sharon is scared for Keanu, Dean adds: “Yes definitely. Phil treated Keanu like a son; he trusted him with his business, he’s engaged to his daughter and they have a baby together. Keanu was the last person Phil would suspect, and Sharon knows Phil will want revenge and to prove he’s not to be messed with. Out of the pair of them, I definitely think Keanu will get the brunt of Phil’s wrath.”

‘Enders bosses haven’t revealed if Phil’s quest for revenge will lead to him killing Keanu. But, dead or alive, Keanu will definitely be leaving Walford, as actor Danny Walters has quit the soap following a three year stint.

Discussing Keanu’s exit at the time of the announcement, EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen said: “Keanu’s story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of the best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences.”

EastEnders continues on BBC1.