EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley burst into tears for real during this HUGE scene!

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has admitted that she’s actually crying for real during big emotional scenes.

Actors famously have all kind of methods for getting the waterworks going, including tear sticks which irritate your eyes into crying.

However Lorraine, who plays Karen Taylor, says that during recent scenes with co-star Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) she was actually bursting into tears.

In a chat with Inside Soap, the popular star said: “Sometimes I cry for real in scenes. I did one with Maisie recently and it was when Karen was saying, ‘Look after my boy when I go away,’ and she gives Tiff Shaki’s trainers.

“It’s a really emotional scene, and we were genuinely crying actually, as it was very moving.”

Lorraine, 44, went on to praise Maisie for her acting talents. “I just thought Maisie was brilliant in it, and it takes a sort of actor who can work with you like that and actually make you cry. Beautiful.”

EastEnders is back filming now after the BBC1 soap was forced to suspended work due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant that the soap has temporarily had to go off screen.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square will be fun tonight!

Tonight, EastEnders: Secrets From The Square continues with superfan Stacey Dooley chatting to actors Davood Ghadami and James Bye.

Davood (Kush Kazemi) and James (Martin Fowler) turn out to be really good friends off screen as well as on it.

They turn out to be known by the production team as “the naughty kids at the back of the class” and they exchange lots of banter as they talk about classic scenes.

Among the things they will be chatting about is the famous Martin, Kush and Stacey Fowler love triangle. Meanwhile on Tuesday night EastEnders will continue to air classic episodes. This time it will screen Syed Masood revealing a massive wedding bombshell.

EastEnders will return to BBC1 soon.