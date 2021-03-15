EastEnders favourite Louisa announced her happy news on Mother's Day...

Eastenders star Louisa Lytton has announced her pregnancy news in a sweet video that she’d made for her mum.

Louisa, who plays Walford’s Ruby Allen, told the world that she is expecting a baby with her fiancee Ben Bhanvra on Mother’s Day, leaving her fans and EastEnders co-stars thrilled by the happy news.

The video saw Louisa opening an envelope with the word ‘mum’ written on the front.

Inside was a card that read: “Just a little note to say… there’s a baby on the way.”

The EastEnders star then shared a montage of her with Ben and her baby bump, as well as lots of Mother’s Day flowers and cards for the mum-to-be.

Along with the video, the actress wrote: “Dear Mum, if I’m a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy (Just try not move yourself in or Ben might leave!”

The happy news left Louisa’s co-stars thrilled, with many sharing their congratulations on the post.

Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell said: “Oh darling girl… I’m crying! This is sooo beautiful. Congratulations to you both.”

Clair Norris, who has best known as Bernie Taylor in the soap added: “Congratulations! This is adorable!”

Tiffany Butcher Baker actress Maisie Smith said: “LOVE YOU SO MUCH” while Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor added: “Yay! Congratulations!”

Lacey Turner, who is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, Trilby, into the world last month said: “Ohhh, look at you!”

While Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce said: “I’m so excited to have baby cuddles. You guys are going to be the best mummy and daddy, love you loads.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.