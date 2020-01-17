EastEnders star Max Bowden: ‘Lovely’ that Ballum has helped people to come out

'One of our story team calls it the greatest love story ever told'

EastEnders star Max Bowden has said it’s “lovely” that the on screen relationship between Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway has helped people to come out in real life.

Fans were over the moon earlier this week when the couple enjoyed an Albert Square reunion following their split in December when Ben’s involvement in Phil’s revenge plan against Keanu stepped up.

And Ben, 25, today spoke about the amazing reaction the pair were getting and how it has helped people come out, telling Lorraine: “We’ve had people feeling they’re able to come out and that’s a lovey thing to hear.”

Talking more about Ballum, Ben said: “One of our story team calls it the greatest love story ever told, which I’d like to get on board with. What’s great about the whole Ballum relationship is that it’s the story of two working class boys who have found common ground.

“And for Callum it’s the story of coming out and Ben is that release figure to allow that to happen.”

However, hopes that the pair would be quickly back together were dashed when Ben confessed to Callum (Tony Clay) that he “killed” Keanu (Danny Walters).

“You know the whole relationship with Callum, there’s ups and downs. I think that’s what the audience has bought into, nothing is plain sailing. Who wants plain sailing?!,” teased Max.

Max said he was enjoying the fact that Ben doesn’t know that Keanu is still alive while the audience does. “The audience knowing something the character does not is always quite fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, Max spoke about the great time he’d had during his first year on EastEnders and his delight at being nominated in the Most Popular Newcomer category in the upcoming National Television Awards.

Max revealed that he’s taking his nan along to the annual awards bash. “Nan told me she’s going to need a clutch bag for the event,” he beamed.

EastEnders continues on BBC1.