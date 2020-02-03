All change as THIS EastEnders star joins the cast of Peppa Pig

Long-term Peppa Pig star Harley Bird stepped down last week, making room for a brand new face....

Following the news that Peppa Pig star Harley Bird has stepped down, it’s been revealed that EastEnders child star Amelie Bea Smith will be voicing the world’s most famous pig!

Amelie appeared in several episodes of EastEnders in 2018 and 2019 as Daisy, the foster daughter of Arshad and Mariam Ahmed.

In the series, Daisy was taken into care after growing up around abusive parents, and was later adopted by Ashley and Dan in 2018.

Her agent Mark Jermin said: “Amelie has been a huge fan of the show since she was little, so voicing the title role is like a dream come true and she’s thrilled to become part of the voice cast.”

Peppa Pig co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker said,”We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors.

“Lily Snowden-Fine defined the role when she first voiced the character in series one at age five. Lily passed the baton to Cecily Bloom for series two before handing the reins to Harley Bird.”

Saying goodbye to Harley, the duo added, “As our longest-standing Peppa, Harley’s award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig.”

During her time as Peppa Pig, Harley has starred in 185 episodes of the children’s TV series, and even won a BAFTA in 2011. But she has decided to step down and start a new chapter.

In a statement, Harley said: “Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I’ll never forget my time on the show. The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they’ve given me some unforgettable memories.

“I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life.”

Nine-year-old Amelie’s voice will debut on Valentine’s Day, and we’re sure she’s very excited to start her new role!