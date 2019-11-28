EastEnders star reveals ALL on Christmas in Walford: ‘It’s going to be iconic’

EastEnders favourite Lucy Benjamin has dropped some major hints about Christmas in Albert Square this year...

Christmas is always explosive in EastEnders, and thankfully this year is no exception as we inch closer to the festive season where secrets and lies are set to unravel. And EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin has hinted that this will be Walford’s best Christmas yet.

The actress, who plays legendary Lisa Fowler in the BBC One soap spilled the beans about Christmas to Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 breakfast show this morning, and it sounds like we’re in for a ride!

Lucy revealed: “Christmas is iconic Eastenders this year. I wouldn’t have cared if I was even in the scenes because just to watch it is going to be a real treat. Everything comes out in true EastEnders style and it is all building slowly now, it is going to be fantastic.”

But while we know that Phil Mitchell is set to discover that wife Sharon had an affair with Keanu Taylor behind his back, leading him down a dark path of revenge, Lucy has hinted what part Lisa plays in this epic storyline…

“On screen at the moment Lisa is grieving. She is on her medication, but because she knows this secret, and Sharon is covering her own tracks by accusing Lisa of being crazy.

“She is using Lisa’s mental health against her despite the fact that she is actually telling the truth that the baby isn’t Phil’s.

“Lisa thinks the truth deserves to come out, so at Mel’s wake, everything comes out and Lisa tells everyone everything in the pub. She decides it’s what Mel would have done and outs what has been going on with Sharon. The only thing Lisa doesn’t know yet is that the baby is Keanu’s.”

So with the truth on the verge of being revealed, what does this mean for Lisa’s future on Albert Square? “I’m on screen for a while yet and there are more exciting things to come, but apart from that my lips are sealed, I can’t tell you any more!

“I have loved being back on EastEnders. Two years ago I was asked to come back and do the mental health scripts with Lisa and that worked really well. Then I left again and put it to bed.

“But then in January of this year I had another call from Jon Sen and Kate Oates asking me if I wanted to come back and be involved in a massive storyline, which was the demise of Mel, and then the Sharon and Keanu stuff, and I thought it sounded great.

“Last time it was totally different, it was the 90s it was all a blur, but this time going back I’m a mum and it makes it a different job entirely and I’m loving it so much this time, and appreciating it a whole lot more.”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.