EastEnders star Simone Lahbib on why she WANTS Katy Lewis behind bars

Tonight's EastEnders saw Shirley discover the horrifying truth about Katy's abuse...

EastEnders star Simone Lahbib, better known as Katy Lewis on the soap, has admitted she thinks her character deserves to be brought to justice for her crimes.

Fans of the soap will know that before Christmas Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) discovered that Katy Lewis groomed and abused him when he was a young boy.

The shock of what happened, something he had buried deep since he was in care, sent Mick reeling and left his marriage to Linda in tatters.

Thankfully he has now found the courage to open up about what happened and Linda (Kellie Bright) is by his side, supporting him every step of the way.

But with Katy still in his life it’s hard for Mick to move on… and of course there’s the small matter of Frankie, the daughter he has discovered he shares with Katy.

Shirley knows everything

However, tonight’s EastEnders saw Shirley discover the dark truth about what happened to Mick… something that she had no idea he’d been hiding for so long.

The truth emerged when Katy wrongly accused Mick of getting Frankie to call the police, but as the pair argued, little did they know Shirley was listening to every word.

Full of rage over what happened to her son, Shirley saw red and lashed out at Katy… attacking her in the middle of the street.

But Simone admits that she loved filming the fight… “When I heard about the fight I was glad to see it happening, I could imagine the audience saying ‘Yes! Go Shirley!’ with a real feeling of satisfaction because Katy is such a nasty character.”

“I did my own make up – it was funny we were just about to go for a take that ended up being slightly delayed and I was there with all this fake blood up my nose, head tipped back trying to keep it all in there! It’s so sticky and sweet, I would have loved to use even more of it!”

Is Katy heading to jail?

Simone even thinks her character deserves everything she has got coming to her…

“Personally, I really want Mick to report her. I really want to see Katy Lewis get her just desserts and justice to be served.

“I hope it goes beyond Shirley beating her up and that she goes to prison!”

