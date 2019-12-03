EastEnders star Tilly Keeper to exit soap as Louise Mitchell in massive New Year plot

What fate will befall Louise Mitchell?

EastEnders star Tilly Keeper has revealed that she’s leaving Albert Square after four years playing Louise Mitchell.

The Sun Online reports that Tilly will exit EastEnders in a huge plot in the new year.

Speaking about her departure, the 22-year-old star told them: “I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

“Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly.”

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen confirmed the big news and praised Tilly’s performance as Louise.

He said: “Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member.

“Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch.”

Keanu Taylor and Louise Mitchell wait for the ambulance in EastEnders

Louise and Keanu waiting for an ambulance in Friday’s EastEnders

Louise will be seen being rushed to hospital later this week as she goes into labour with Keanu’s baby.

But there won’t be much playing happy families for the pair of course as over Christmas Keanu and Sharon’s bombshell baby secret will finally come out.

EastEnders Sharon Mitchell in bed with Keanu Taylor

Keanu and Sharon’s baby bombsell secret will finally explode in devastating fashion at Christmas

The cheating pair’s lies will unravel in spectacular fashion over the festive period and when an already suspicious Phil finally finds out about their age gap affair, which led to his wife’s pregnancy, he hits the roof.

Phil predictably sets out on a vicious revenge – could Phil kill Keanu?

Phil wants Keanu to look after Louise in EastEnders

There’s been speculation that Phil could murder Keanu in revenge for his affair with Sharon

We know that Danny Walters is leaving the show as Keanu and now we know that Tilly is also departing as Louise.

But exactly how they depart is still a mystery…

EastEnders continues on BBC1.