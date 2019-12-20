EastEnders star Tilly Keeper teases forthcoming exit as Louise Mitchell: ‘I’m leaving on a high’

The 22 year old will soon be bowing out of the soap





EastEnders star Tilly Keeper has opened up about her forthcoming exit from the soap as Louise Mitchell.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the 22 year old would be bowing out of the show after participating in one final, dramatic storyline.

It looks likely that the plot in question will be the climax of the “Sheanu” story. Show bosses have revealed that on Christmas Eve, Phil will finally discover that future son-in-law Keanu Taylor is the father of wife Sharon’s unborn baby – leading to an explosive showdown on Christmas Day in which he’s intent on revenge.

It hasn’t been confirmed if Louise will play a part in her father’s quest for “justice”, though programme information has teased that in the run up to New Year, Louise “struggles to cope with her own conscience.”

Speaking to whatsontv and other media at a recent press event, Keeper said: “I’m leaving on a high. I’ve had a really great year and it’s given me something to get my teeth into, so I’ve really loved it. It’s been a really good challenge for me, and I just think ‘How lucky am I?’

“I’ve had a really great year working with Tish (Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon), Danny (Walters, who plays Keanu), Max (Bowden, who plays Ben) and James (Bye, who plays Martin) towards the end, and I’ve had Lucy (Benjamin, who plays screen mum Lisa) coming back as well, so I’ve had everything that I could’ve asked for.

“Jon Sen (EastEnders’ executive producer) and Kate Oates (The BBC’s Head of Continuing Drama) definitely delivered for me, so I’m just really grateful to have this story, and that can be my little piece while I go off and try other things.”

Keeper has played Louise since 2016, and is the fourth actress to take on the role. Her decision to quit has come hot on the heels of co-star Danny Walters’ announcement that he will be bowing out as Keanu Taylor after two and a half years in the role.

Says show boss Jon Sen: “Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member. Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch. We wish her well in all her future endeavours.”

EastEnders continues on BBC1.