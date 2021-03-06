Davood has been playing EastEnders favourite Kush Kazemi since 2014.

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, who plays Walford’s Kush Kazemi, has shared a picture of his last day on set.

The star shared an image of him with co-star and good friend James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, backstage after filming his last scenes on the soap.

It was announced last year that Davood would be leaving the show at the end of his current contract, leaving fans upset at the thought of losing the much-loved character.

After nearly seven years on our screens Davood has now filmed his last scenes, and told fans that his last day was ‘bittersweet’.

“Not going to lie, today was bittersweet. I had to say goodbye to come of THE best people I could ever wish to know.

“Not being able to do the usual hugs was tough, though probably for the best as I might not have let go.

“I’m a very luck lad. Thanks to the ones who made the six and a half years so special. You know who you are.

“The pic night even hint subtly at who one of them is… thanks for the ride.”

Many of Davood’s co-stars commented on his Instagram post to tell him how missed he would be at EastEnders.

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner joked: “I don’t want a new neighbour!” While James Bye added: “There’s only one Kush Kazemi! Today was a very sad day. I love you and I always will. You are a star.”

Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby, said: “I have no words. I’ll have a crush on Kush forever. Love you mate.”

Max Bowden – AKA Ben Mitchell – agreed: “Mate, pleasure sharing the stage with you. Everybody is going to miss you everyday brother. See you soon.”

While Jake Wood, who has just departed the soap as Max Branning added: “Big love. Onwards.”

As Kush’s final scenes play out on screen in the coming weeks, fans will be sorry to see the character’s departure.

It is yet to be seen how Kush will leave.

The character is thought to be going to prison for his role in the car heist with the Mitchells last year, but could his exit be more sinister?

Some fans are convinced that he could become killer Gray Atkins’ next victim after getting closer to Whitney Dean.

Over the years Kush has been in relationships with Kat Slater, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater and Shabnam Masood.

Kush was also at the centre of a huge storyline that tackled knife crime when his younger brother Shakil was stabbed to death in 2018.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.