These EastEnders stars thought ‘Oh god!’ when they had to snog!

It felt really weird for them!

EastEnders star Scott Maslen says he and co-star Samantha Womack thought “Oh God” when they had to kiss because they know each other so well.

The off screen mates had to share on screen romance when Scott’s character Jack Branning and Sam’s character Ronnie Mitchell found turbulent love.

In tonight’s Secrets From The Square, Scott, 49, tells host Stacey Dooley that he found the whole thing very odd.

“I’ve known Sam for so long it’s ridiculous, she’s very dear to me. That was actually a real hard thing coming in as an actor, because I’ve always worked with people that I don’t know.

“It’s easier in a way when you don’t know them. You have to play against all the other stuff if it’s your mate, you’ve got to go, ‘Oh!’

“When we kissed we were both like, ‘Oh god!’”

Samantha Womack has also in the past commented that it was strange kissing Jack. She once told The Sun that it was like kissing her brother!

In tonight’s episode of Secrets from The Square then, Scott and his co-star Jake Wood will be talking through the love lives of Jack and Max Branning. It’s fair to say that trying to fit their romantic ups and downs into one episode is a tough ask, but they give it a go!

The pair also talk about the dramatic live 25th anniversary episode, the conclusion to the Who Killed Archie Mitchell storyline.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.