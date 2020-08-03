Trending:

These EastEnders stars thought ‘Oh god!’ when they had to snog!

David Hollingsworth David Hollingsworth

It felt really weird for them!

EastEnders star Scott Maslen says he and co-star Samantha Womack thought “Oh God” when they had to kiss because they know each other so well.

The off screen mates had to share on screen romance when Scott’s character Jack Branning and Sam’s character Ronnie Mitchell found turbulent love.

In tonight’s Secrets From The Square, Scott, 49, tells host Stacey Dooley that he found the whole thing very odd.

“I’ve known Sam for so long it’s ridiculous, she’s very dear to me. That was actually a real hard thing coming in as an actor, because I’ve always worked with people that I don’t know.

“It’s easier in a way when you don’t know them. You have to play against all the other stuff if it’s your mate, you’ve got to go, ‘Oh!’

“When we kissed we were both like, ‘Oh god!’”

Ronnie Mitchell, Jack Branning, EastEnders

EastEnders co-stars Scott Maslen and Samantha Womack found the kissing scenes between Jack and Ronnie tricky.

Samantha Womack has also in the past commented that it was strange kissing Jack. She once told The Sun that it was like kissing her brother!

In tonight’s episode of Secrets from The Square then, Scott and his co-star Jake Wood will be talking through the love lives of Jack and Max Branning. It’s fair to say that trying to fit their romantic ups and downs into one episode is a tough ask, but they give it a go!

MORE: Everything you need to know about Ghosts season 2

Scott Maslen on EastEnders Secrets

Scott Maslen gives Stacey Dooley a peek into the flat of Jack Branning in tonight’s Secrets From The Square

The pair also talk about the dramatic live 25th anniversary episode, the conclusion to the Who Killed Archie Mitchell storyline.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX