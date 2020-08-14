Here are seven huge spoilers set to shock Walford this autumn...

The wait is finally over and EastEnders is returning to our screens on Monday 7th September.

But after being off air for three months, there is a lot to catch up on.

At last we can finally reveal what our favourite Albert Square residents have been up to during lockdown, and how the last few months is paving the way for some huge autumn storylines…

Kat and Stacey return

Not only will Kat return from her time away from the Square (much to Kush’s relief after he has been stuck indoors with her kids for the whole of lockdown) but, Stacey is also back!

Actress Lacey Turner will return after taking maternity leave, but how will things stand with Stacey and Martin?

A lot has changed a lot since they were last together… not to mention the fact Martin is now sleeping with Stacey’s best friend, Ruby.

Not sure how well that’s going to go down…

Chantelle plans her escape from Gray

While life in lockdown has been tough on everyone, no one has struggled more than Chantelle who has been trapped at home with abusive husband, Gray.

Lockdown with Gray has left Chantelle more determined than ever to escape her awful marriage, and she decides to put the wheels in motion to leave her husband.

As we return to Albert Square next month, we’ll see Channel summon the courage to meet with a divorce lawyer.

But will she manage to escape Gray’s clutches and what will happen to their two children?

Ian’s lies start to unravel

After taking over The Vic from the Carters, Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Ian found themselves forced to close the doors of the pub during lockdown.

But while it might be back to business behind the bar for Sharon, Ian’s world is rocked when Dotty decides it is time Sharon knew the truth about what happened the night Denny died.

How will Dotty reveal Ian’s dark secret? And where will this leave his life-long friendship with Sharon?

Trouble for Ruby and Martin

Things have got steamy between Ruby and Martin during lockdown, but after making their own entertainment while trapped in the house, things start to unravel when money begins to go missing from Ruby’s bank account.

But who is stealing from right under her nose?

Panicked, Ruby takes matters into her own hands with terrible consequences…

Dark times for Denise

There is a lot going on in Denise Fox’s world when EastEnders returns.

Not only is her sister, Kim, returning to Walford, but a shocking accident leads to Denise’s past catching up with her with life-changing consequences.

This mysterious part of Denise’s past is set to turn her world upside down.

But that’s not all – as the drama unfolds, this storyline will also have a dramatic effect on another unsuspecting Albert Square resident.

More trouble for the Carters

Things are finally looking up for the Carters now they have moved away from The Vic… but little do they know more trouble is lurking around the corner.

A new face in Walford takes a shine to one member of the family, and soon secrets are causing a rift in their marriage once again.

Will their lack of honesty manage to destroy Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) this time?

Drama for Ballum

Things are about to get a lot trickier for loved up couple Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum now that Callum is a fully-fledged police officer.

Callum will soon find himself torn between his love for Ben, his new role in the police.

The newly qualified police officer will soon find himself in hot water… but what does this mean for the future of Ballum?

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

EastEnders episodes return to our screens on Monday 7th September