It seems there could be another Walford favourite heading for the dance floor...

It has been reported that former EastEnders favourite Tamzin Outhwaite is about to sign on the dotted line for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress, who is better known as Walford’s Mel Owen, left the soap at the end of last year.

Soap fans will remember that her character was dramatically killed off in November.

But it seems Tamzin might be ready for her next challenge.

Reports in The Sun have suggested she is about to sign up to become part of 2020 Strictly Come Dancing.

Along with Tamzin, Jamie Laing is also allegedly set to join the new series after being forced to leave the show last year.

Jamie’s back!

Fans of the show will remember the Made In Chelsea star was forced to bow out of the competition before it even began when he injured his foot during the launch show.

The reality TV star was then replaced by former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who went on to win the show.

A source told the newspaper: “What with Covid-19, everything is all still very much touch and go, and plans are changing on a weekly basis.

“But nearly all the celebrities are in the final stages of negotiations now, and Jamie is fully on board.

“He can’t wait to get training and make up for last year’s disaster.”

Tamzin is also reportedly excited to get training… “Tamzin is a perfect fit for the show.

“The BBC loves an EastEnder and she has a background of performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fares.”

The BBC recently confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing would be returning to our screens later this year.

Strictly with a difference

However, there will be a difference with the format this year as the show returns for a shorter stint that usual.

A BBC spokesperson announced: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series will have a slightly shorter run than usual.”

