EastEnders star Tilly Keeper reveals first TV role since leaving the soap

Former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper has landed her first telly role since she left the soap.

The 22-year-old actress is well known for portraying the role of the feisty Louise Mitchell on Albert Square, but quit the long running drama towards the end of last year.

Louise fled from Walford after finding out her boyfriend, Keanu Taylor, had been having a love affair with her father Phil Mitchell’s wife, Sharon.

After it came to light that both Louise and Sharon were pregnant with Keanu’s children, Louise tried to seek revenge by arranging to have Keanu murdered.

Despite departing EastEnders only recently, Tilly is already making a return to our screens, starring in BBC Three’s Make Me Famous.

The programme delves into the world of reality fame and look into he impacts fast track fame has on stars and those close to them.

It’s written by iconic British actor, presenter and radio host Reggie Yates, who based the creation on what he has learned from working in the controversial world of TV.

“I’ve spent my whole career working in television and seen everything it has to offer- the best of it, the worst of it, how much it can be a force for good, and the way it changes lives. Reality TV is loved by those in it and those who watch it- but there are issues that come with that and this felt like an opportunity to tell a story which explores the relationship between reality TV, social media and fame,” he said.

“It’s been a year in the making but it’s great to finally share this film with the BBC Three audience who I feel have grown up alongside me and I hope will resonate with our main character, Billy, who’s very close to my heart.”

Sharing her thoughts on being involved in the poignant project, Tilly added, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. It’s a really important story that I think we could all learn something from.”