EastEnders has CHANGED TIME tonight – here’s when it’s now on!

It's now on later this evening than originally scheduled...

EastEnders has changed the time it’s going to be on tonight, it’s just been announced by the BBC.

The soap was due to be broadcast at 7.30pm this evening.

However, the BBC has now revealed that it will instead go out at the later time of 8pm. The official EastEnders twitter feed revealed the news.

It said: “Due to an extended news bulletin tonight, EastEnders will now be on BBC1 at 8pm.”

At least soap fans won’t miss out on tonight’s episode, they’ll just have to wait a little longer.

This evening’s episode will see Sharon Mitchell hitting rock bottom. The grieving mum has been in bits since losing her teen son Dennis Rickman in the boat disaster.

Sharon can now arrange the funeral after his body was released. However, it all gets too much for Sharon when she starts discussing the funeral with Karen.

Sharon visits Denny’s body and then makes a gigantic decision which will have big consequences…

Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell tries and struggles to keep his hearing loss secret from gangster Danny and Whitney makes a horrifying discover.

EastEnders is now on BBC1 at 8pm instead of the originally billed time of 7.30pm. This is due to an extended news.