EastEnders to air SPECIAL New Year’s Eve episode dedicated to Linda Carter’s drink problem

Linda Carter will find herself in a 'very dangerous situation'

EastEnders’ top boss has revealed the soap will air a special episode shown entirely from Linda Carter’s point of view, as she hits party after party on New Year’s Eve.

As the landlady’s alcohol problem escalates – and with the weight of the Carters’ terrible Christmas hanging over her – out-of-control Linda finds herself in very serious danger.

“This blistering episode portrays the harrowing consequences of Linda’s alcohol abuse on her friends and family alike,” said boss Jon Sen.

“It is one of the most unique and important episodes we’ve made since my arrival a year ago.”

The storyline will see her heading out on New Year’s Eve, hitting the bottle hard despite having told concerned husband Mick she would curb her drinking as part of their ‘detox’.

Before long, other revellers are concerned about Linda’s drunken state but she won’t listen and simply drinks more and more and more.

“The second she starts to drink, Linda’s behaviour quickly deteriorates and with clouded judgement, she soon finds herself in a very dangerous situation,” said an insider of the storyline.

Join Linda on her terrifying New Year’s Eve night out in EastEnders on Tuesday 31 December on BBC1.