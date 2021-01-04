EastEnders is rescheduled tonight at last minute – here’s why!

EastEnders fans have got a bit of a wait for tonight's episode after Boris Johnson's announcement causes havoc with TV scheduling...

EastEnders fans looking to tune in to their Monday night episode will have a wait on their hands as the soap is delayed for Boris Johnson’s televised address to the nation.

Tonight’s episode, which was scheduled to air at the usual Monday evening time of 8.05pm on BBC One, will now be aired after the Prime Minister has addressed the nation with the latest Covid update at 8pm.

Fans of EastEnders will be able to watch tonight’s episode half an hour later at 8.35pm.

What happens in tonight’s EastEnders?

Tonight’s EastEnders promises to be worth the wait, as Stacey turns on Ruby after she starts to suspect that her former best friend is behind Kush’s sudden disappearance.

While Martin sticks up for Ruby, unable to believe his wife would stoop so low, Stacey is shocked when Arthur answers her call on Kush’s phone.

However, Stacey’s relief soon turns to panic when Arthur mentions getting on a plane.

Before Stacey can work out where Kush might be taking their son, Kush gets on the phone and tells her if she calls the police then she will never see her son again.

Elsewhere, Callum’s luck is running out when Jack tells him that his hands are tied and there is nothing he can do to help him out of his drama at work.

But how will Ben react if he finds out Callum has been double crossing his family behind his back?

Also, Sonia is having a hard time at work and the pressure soon gets too much when an insensitive comment leaves her in tears.

Will she be okay?

EastEnders continues tomorrow, Tuesday 5th January, on BBC One at the usual time of 7.30pm.