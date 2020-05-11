Phil Mitchell is given a shock reminder of a lost loved-one tonight...

Tonight’s EastEnders sees Phil Mitchell left heartbroken when he is delivered a shocking reminder of Dennis Rickman’s death.

EastEnders fans will know that Phil is still struggling with the guilt that he caused the boat crash on the Thames that caused Sharon’s beloved teenage son to drown.

Despite the fact Ian Beale also played a part in Denny’s death, Phil is oblivious to this vital piece of information, and still thinks he single-handedly caused his step-son’s death.

But tonight sees him dealt a brutal reminder of what he has lost when a present that he had ordered for Dennis months ago is finally delivered.

Phil is floored when the gift arrives, and he is upset to realise that he will never be able to pass it on to Denny.

Ben Mitchell spots the present and tries to talk to his dad… and the pair reminisce about Dennis together.

But their heart-to-heart soon turns sour when Phil grows frustrated about the fact Ben can’t hear him, and they start to argue.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Ben, because tonight will see him discover his operation will take place the following day.

However, Phil soon redeems himself with Ben when Danny Hardcastle overhears him talking about needing cash to buy The Vic and he offers him some work.

The two men talk, but when Danny mocks Ben over his struggle to hear, Phil sees red and is left seething.

Later Phil lashes out at Danny for belittling his son, finally standing up for Ben in the way that he should.

Phil turns down the job with disrespectful Danny and turns to Ben to help, asking him to assist with a new plan he has come up with.

But will Ben get involved with another of his dad’s dodgy plans?

And will Phil’s scheming get in the way of Ben’s operation the following day?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.