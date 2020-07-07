There's big news for Ballum fans next week...

EastEnders is giving fans a treat as spin off EastEnders: Secrets from the Square sees actors Tony Clay and Max Bowden talking all things Ballum.

The actors, who are better known as iconic couple Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway, will be joining Stacey Dooley next week.

Stacey has already chatted to EastEnders legends like Letitia Dean, Adam Woodyatt, Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer.

Max and Tony meet Stacey

Now it is Max and Tony’s turn under the spotlight, and of course they will chat about all things Ballum related.

The pair have become a much-loved couple on screen, taking the soap world by storm with the rocky romance.

They will also be talking about their characters individually and their most memorable moments have been.

The road to EastEnders

Max will talk about the secret auditioning process he went through to land the role playing the sixth Ben Mitchell.

He also reveals that at the time he had no idea he was being cast for the role of Phil Mitchell’ son.

Max also reveals how he first met Steve McFadden, who plays his on-screen dad, while appearing in panto as a child.

Stacey will continue her tour around Albert Square’s iconic landmarks as Tony takes her to The Prince Albert.

There the pair will reminisce about some of the best scenes played out there… including Tony’s favourite moments.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, air on Mondays, BBC One at 8pm.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.