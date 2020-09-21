EastEnders trailer reveals SHOCK new twist in Chantelle’s death

Gray is questioned by the police in tonight's EastEnders

EastEnders has released a trailer for tonight’s episode, giving fans a glimpse of how the news of Chantelle Atkins’ death hits the Square.

Viewers watched Friday night’s EastEnders in shock as Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) met a tragic end thanks to her abusive husband, Gray.

The horrific episode saw Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) push his wife backwards, causing her to fall on an upturned knife in the open dishwasher, before leaving her to die.

Instead of calling an ambulance, Gray then went out into the Square to buy milk and have a drink at The Vic, all in a bid to give himself an alibi for the night Chantelle died.

But, fans of EastEnders will know that Gray’s evil actions are the culmination of years of domestic abuse that he subjected Chantelle to, which came to a head when she told him she was leaving.

A new trailer has dropped

The new trailer for tonight’s episode sees Gray being question by the police about Chantelle’s final moments.

He can be seen lying about his actions that evening, playing the grieving husband to perfection.

However, while he is at the police station, the Taylors are getting home from their holiday in Southend.

Karen is met with the horror of seeing Chantelle and Gray’s house cordoned off with police tape, and she instantly knows that something is very wrong.

A shocking twist

The trailer shows the moment that Karen realises her eldest daughter is dead, but in a shock twist, it is actually Billy Mitchell who breaks the tragic news to Mitch.

Later in tonight’s episode Mitch is set to work out that something isn’t right between Gray and Kheerat.

Already suspicious of Gray, Kheerat will share his theory this week that he believes Gray killed Chantelle.

But will Mitch believe him and get to the bottom of how his daughter died?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.