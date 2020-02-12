There could be a familiar face returning to Walford...

EastEnders fans have been left shocked after ex star Tony Discipline has hinted that he might be coming back to Walford.

The actor has left viewers wondering if his character, Tyler Moon, who is the cousin of the iconic Alfie Moon, might be making a shock comeback after 7 years.

Tyler was written out of the smash hit BBC soap back in 2013, after hit on-off romance with fiery market seller Whitney Dean.

Now, Tony has hinted that Tyler could be making a shock come back to Walford after all these years.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a snap of the ocean, beside the caption, ‘Tyler’s still on a cruise out there somewhere. Is it time to come back to walford? @bbceastenders 🚢.’

Fans were left wondering whether Tyler could be swooping back onto the scene to save ex Whitney from her stalker, Leo King.

‘Oooo that would be interesting!’ one EastEnders viewer wrote.

‘I wouldn’t say no to this! give Whit a happy story and have her get back with Tyler Bring Anthony back too,’ penned a second.

‘Yes defo would love this see please make this happen would love see Tyler return Whitney deserve be happy again,’ added another.

This comes after Tony opened up about the prospects of returning to the soap, admitting he’d definitely be up for going back to Albert Square.

Speaking to Inside Soap, he previously said, “When it was time to leave the show, I didn’t want to go – however, there were no more storylines for Tyler.

“The best thing to do was have him go off on that cruise, but it’s been a blimmin’ long holiday. I think it’s time he came back.

“When I got the call for EastEnders, it was like winning the lottery. I was working at Billingsgate Fish Market in the day and going to acting classes at night. It was so surreal to go from selling sea bass to being stopped in the street and asked for a picture.”

With the EastEnders 35th anniversary coming up, there couldn’t be a more perfect time for Tyler to return and save Whitney from the doom and gloom of the last few months.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.