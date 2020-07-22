There could be a dramatic revenge storyline coming up...



EastEnders villain Danny Hardcastle, played by actor Paul Usher, is reportedly making his way back to Walford later this year.

Danny’s return could see Phil and Ben Mitchell in the firing line, as he’s already messed with the family.

But he’s seeking revenge after the father and son escaped with a lot of cash after Danny tried to set up Phil on a dodgy job.

Naturally Danny won’t stand for this, and he’s now on the warpath against the Mitchells.

According to The Sun, Danny will return for a big ongoing storyline which will increase the tensions between him and Phil.

A source told the website, “Phil and Ben need to watch out as when Danny returns, he’s not going to be happy with them.”

They added, “Phil thought he’d never see Danny again after the last dust up – but he’s back and he’s angry.

“The revenge storyline will play out over the winter – with things getting increasingly tense between Phil and Danny.”

Danny is not to be messed with, as he’s already tried to kill Ben before Phil helped his son escape.

But will he be making a dramatic return to the square to get his revenge?

Or have Ben and Phil got away with it?

EastEnders is currently taking a break from our screens, leaving fans to be entertained with spin-off series Secrets from the Square instead.

Presented by Stacey Dooley, the spin-off has seen Walford legends discuss the soap’s most iconic moments.

And there’s classic episodes coming up, such as 2015’s storyline around who murdered Lucy Beale.

It even included some live scenes, ahead of a fully live episode the following evening.

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.