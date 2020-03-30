Phil Mitchell is on his way home...

There’s excitement heading for EastEnders tonight as a Walford legend Phil Mitchell makes a surprise return to Albert Square.

EastEnders fans will know that Phil has been missing since the night of the fateful Thames boat crash that saw Denny die in tragic circumstances.

The last we saw of Phil was him sitting on a boat on the Thames as paramedics tried to revive Denny on the banks of the river.

With Phil causing the boat crash during his fight with Keanu Taylor, Phil thinks he is solely responsible for Denny’s death.

But little does he know Ian Beale also played a part in Sharon’s son’s demise by locking him in a room below deck in revenge for trolling Bobby online.

But tonight sees Phil make a surprise comeback just in time for Denny’s funeral… and it’s fair to say that Sharon is not happy to see him.

Sharon is oblivious to Ian’s part in her son’s demise and so believes Phil is the one to blame, and tonight she is fuming when he arrives just after she had laid her beloved Denny to rest.

After telling Ben, Lola and Jay that no Mitchells are welcome at the funeral tonight, Ben defiantly arrives at the wake, and Sharon sees red.

But that is nothing in comparison to how she reacts when Phil turns up, having returned to Albert Square for the first time in weeks.

Tomorrow’s EastEnders sees things get worse between Phil and Sharon as she launches herself at Phil, leading to Ian and Kathy stepping in to hold her back.

But will Phil be able to talk to his ex and explain what happened?

With Sharon still struggling to get through each day in the wake of what has happened, could Phil’s return send her back to rock bottom again?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.