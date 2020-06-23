It's Jessie Wallace as you've never seen her before...

Soap fans are in for a real treat this weekend as ITV airs The Road to Coronation Street – a spin off drama documenting the journey of the UK’s longest-running serial drama.

But that’s not all, soap legend Jessie Wallace, better known to fans as EastEnders icon Kat Slater, swaps Walford for Weatherfield as she takes centre stage in the drama.

The Road to Coronation Street

The drama was first aired back in 2010 on BBC Four, despite Coronation Street always airing on rival channel ITV, and was made to mark the 50th anniversary of Corrie being on our screens.

This isn’t the first time The Road to Coronation Street has been aired on ITV, though.

The channel has repeated the drama on ITV3 a number of times, and it was also aired on ITV when Coronation Street creator, Tony Warren, died in 2016.

The drama follows the true story of Tony as a struggling scriptwriter, who created a programme following the lives of those living in a normal street of terrace houses in Salford.

Jessie’s role with a difference

Jessie Wallace plays legendary actress Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street from the first episode in 1960 until 1984.

The EastEnders actress was heaped with praise for her role as Pat, particularly as it was such a shift from her usual role as Walford’s mouthy Kat.

Actor David Dawson played the role of Tony Warren, while James Roache played his real-life father, Bill Roache, who still plays the legendary role of Ken Barlow to this day.

When The Road to Coronation Street first aired a decade ago, 852,000 people tuned in to watch, making it the second most watched programme in BBC Four’s history behind The Curse of Steptoe in 2008.

Speaking of her role at the time, Jessie explained why it was such an honour to play Pat…

“There have been a lot of strong women in soaps, but she was the first. She was the pioneer,” Jessie told Radio Times.

“Elsie Tanner is actually my favourite soap character of all time. I used to watch her with my nan. Her looks reminded me so much of my nan.

“Elise was sexy, voluptuous and fiery. Every time she was in a scene she just stole it. You couldn’t take your eyes off her.”

You can watch The Road to Coronation Street at 7.30pm, Sunday 28th June on ITV.