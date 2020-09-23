Is Rainie about to be left at the altar in EastEnders?

Rainie Cross and Stuart Highway’s big day doesn’t quite go to plan in next week’s EastEnders when the groom gets locked in a hearse.

The hilarious death twist comes after the couple’s special day gets off to a bad start.

Stuart is excited about marrying Rainie after waiting so long for her divorce from Max Branning to come though.

But the wait is finally over and the big day is here… however there is drama when bride Rainie gets in a flap over a mix up with her dress.

Thankfully she has got Lola and Jay around to help and soon she is looking radiant in her white gown.

However, sadly for Mr and Mrs Highway-to-be Rainie’s dress disaster is soon the least of their worries.

As Rainie regains her calm, everyone rushes to the ceremony, not wanting to be late.

However, there is trouble when Stuart, who is waiting for everyone in a hearse, gets stuck in the vehicle.

Undertaker Stuart’s quirky joke to go to the wedding by hearse ends up falling flat when the electrics fail and he can’t open the doors.

Rainie is far from happy when she sees her husband-to-be is stuck in a funeral car, and unsurprisingly fails to see the funny side of the whole thing.

Despite their friends and family try and help solve the situation, Rainie and Stuart’s day appears to be doomed.

Will they get their happy ending?

Or is this another marriage disaster to add to Rainie’s list?

Stuart and Rainie’s wedding day airs on Tuesday 29th September at 7.35pm.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.