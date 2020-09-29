EastEnders star Shona McGarty hints Whit could join Mitch and Kheerat in thinking Gray was involved in Chantelle’s death...

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty has revealed that her character Whitney Dean will become suspicious of Gray Atkins ahead of her impending murder trial.

Next week, Whitney faces the music for killing stalker Leo King in self defence back in February.

Gray is her defence lawyer, but Whitney has no idea that he, himself, is a killer, having been responsible for the recent death of wife Chantelle.

Whitney gets suspicious

Gray is clearly struggling with his guilt, especially when the first day of Whitney’s trial clashes with Chantelle’s funeral.

“Whitney thinks there’s definitely something up with Gray,” says McGarty.

“Sonia tells her that he’s obviously just lost Chantelle and he’s not himself, but Whitney doesn’t feel quite right about it.”

An adamant Whitney tells Gray that he must be there for his children when they bury their mum – even though she’s terrified of giving evidence without him there.

“She is trying to be strong for Gray and Chantelle’s family, but also trying to keep her head on for the trial ahead,” says Shona.

Will the trial go to plan?

As Whit later takes the stand, convinced that she’s going to be sent to prison, she’s spurred on by words of encouragement from Sonia.

Shona adds: “Sonia’s told Whitney, ‘If you think you’re going to prison, then fine, but don’t let them intimidate you.’

“So Whitney takes this on board and, when the prosecution start discussing her past, she decides not going to let them talk to her like that. She gets quite feisty on the stand, and very honest.”

But both Whitney and Sonia are totally unprepared for what happens next…

Has Gray swerved Chantelle’s funeral to attend the trial? And if so, can he handle his emotions in the courtroom, or will he come unstuck?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.