EastEnders fans have taken to social media to express their confusion after last night’s episode.

This week saw things take a creepy turn for the worst in the world of Walford, when creepy stalker Leo King began spying on Whitney Dean from her attic.

Fans of the show were left terrified when it was revealed that bad boy Leo had snuck into the loft above feisty market seller Whitney’s bedroom and was watching her sleep and undress.

Leo, whose father abused Whitney when she was younger, has become dangerously obsessed with her and determined for them to be together – and it seems nothing is going to get in his way of being close to her.

Having left fans terrified, in tears, and unable to sleep with his horrifying move into Whitney’s house, some viewers are busy wondering how things are working for Leo up in Dot’s roof.

Convinced that he must be in desperate need of a snack and a trip to the bathroom, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns…

With Leo’s vendetta against Whitney far from over, it seems things are only set to get more sinister as the storyline continues.

Things are set to come to a terrifying climax next week when Whitney comes face-to-face with her stalker once again… but this time one of them will be left with blood on their hands.

But who?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.