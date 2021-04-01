All the best TV shows that you don't want to miss this Easter...

Easter TV 2021 is here at last!

And, as well as a long weekend and plenty of chocolate, Easter also means great television to enjoy. Here is our Easter TV guide, bringing you all the best shows to watch over the bank holiday weekend…

Here’s our Easter TV 2021 guide including all the Easter TV specials

Easter TV 2021 – Good Friday

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, 8pm, Channel 5

This inspiring travel show will explore some of the most famous rivers in the world, bringing you beautiful scenery along with the calming and relaxing tones of narrator Bill Nighy. Tonight’s first episode will take us on a journey down the Niagara River to the world-famous Niagara Falls. But there is much more to this famous landmark than being a tourist hotspot. The show will also look at rock formations, deep gorges and some of the pretty towns dotted along the river.

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Tonight’s episode is the last challenge of the semi-finals, with the six remaining chefs battling it out to win a place in the prestigious finals week. But who will edge ever closer to the winner’s trophy?

Gardeners’ World Easter Special, 9pm, BBC2

With the long Easter weekend ahead, Monty shares his tips and tricks for making the most of the extra time in the garden. At Longmeadow he plants out his sweet peas and reveals what to use for mulching borders. Carol Klein is at RHS Rosemoor in Devon, while Strictly star JJ Chalmers is at Pittencrief Park in Fife. Also, Nick Bailey looks back at his own garden transformation and members of The Daffodil Society reveal what it takes to grow a champion daff.

Saturday 3rd April

Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Believe it or not, this is the last in the current series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and what a series it has been! This week’s show sees the boys go out with a bang as they claim Mo Farrah as their last ‘victim’ in I’m A Celebrity Get Out of Me Ear. Plus they have got another Mo on the show – The Masked Singer panelist Mo Gilligan who joins Ant and Dec as their guest announcer.

Comedian Alan Carr returns with more epic versions of classic game show classics, including Bullseye and The Price Is Right – and this time he has brought some celebrity friends along for the ride. Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra, will appear alongside Martin and Shirlie Kemp as they battle it out to raise money for their chosen charities.

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm, BBC2

Through a series of personal photographs from different milestones in his life, the journey of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury from a baby to just before his death is revealed. There are also personal details shared by the people who knew and loved Freddie, making this film extra special.

Easter Sunday

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 3.15pm, ITV2

While it is likely you have seen this film a thousand times, what better excuse to settle down on the sofa with the family than to watch a Harry Potter film? This fourth instalment adapted from J.K. Rowling’s novels sees Harry’s life in danger once again when his name turns up in the Goblet of Fire that decides the competitors for the terrifying Triwizard Tournament. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson.

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

As AC-12’s enquiry into the increasingly shifty DCI Joanne Davidson gathers pace, fingers are being pointed and accusations are being made. But Hastings’ persistence in the case is not appreciated by his bosses, especially when he continues to try and work out who ‘H’ might be – the fourth corrupt police officer. There is also trouble for Steve now that Steph Corbett knows about his secret painkiller addiction… will he pass a routine drugs test?

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

While we might be celebrating Easter, it’s Halloween in the village of Little Worthy. However, the locals and tourists, who’ve come to stay in the glampsite, are terrified when a murder takes place in the adjacent woods. Barnaby and Winter soon discover the murderer was wearing a sinister wolf disguise and no one is safe as the killer lines up their next victim.

Easter Monday

Intruder, 9pm, Channel 5

Sally Lindsay plays police Family Liaison Officer Karen Bailey in this new psychological thriller. Karen arrives at the scene of a robbery to find a couple have killed a teenage burglar in what they claim was self-defence. However, things quickly spin out of control in a story that unfolds over four consecutive evenings.

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer, 8pm, ITV

This is the first of nine episodes that showcase the best that this season has to offer including everything from cute lambs to spring flowers. Alan will be joined by Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman as they get stuck into planting, showing us how to make the most of our gardens at this beautiful time of the year.

Louis Theroux revisits Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King, a decade after he first interviewed him for a documentary called America’s Most Dangerous Pets. Since then Joe Exotic has shot to fame following his appearance on the Netflix hit Tiger King and is also serving a 22-year sentence for multiple animal cruelty charges and a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. This one-off documentary sees Louis meeting Carole Baskin to hear her version of events, as well as Exotic’s ‘Free Joe’ team, known as Team Tiger.

For other great shows to enjoy over the Easter weekend, check out our TV Guide with full listings. We hope you enjoyed our Easter TV 2021 guide!

