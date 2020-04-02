The star was hugely successful during the 1970s and 1980s

Hugely popular comedian Eddie Large has died aged 78, his agent has told the BBC.

The Glasgow-born entertainer, who grew up in Manchester, was best known for the long-running double act he struck up as Little and Large with fellow comedian Syd Little.

The pair achieved big popularity with The Little and Large Show, which at the height of its success attracted almost 15 million viewers. It ran from 1978 until it was dropped by the Beeb in 1991.

Eddie was seen as the funny chap to Syd’s straight guy.

Before their time on the BBC, they also enjoyed success on ITV in the 1970s with The Little and Large Telly Show.

The pair enjoyed a reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2018.

Among those paying tribute to Eddie was Little Britain’s Matt Lucas, who wrote: “Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing.”

Comedian Jason Manford also paid tribute, tweeting: “So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie.”

Large was a lifelong Manchester City fan and the club posted a tweet saying how “sad” they were to hear the news. Adding: “Our thoughts are with Eddie’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Eddie was seen with Syd on an episode of Pointless Celebrities last year.