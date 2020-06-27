Emily Maitlis – things you didn’t know about the BBC news presenter

She's confessed to a 3am Amazon shopping habit!

Emily Maitlis is well-known for presenting BBC2’s Newsnight and of course her now infamous interview with Prince Andrew.

The 49-year-old journalist has become famous for interrogating political figures from all over the globe.

But how much do you know about Emily herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

Emily was born in Canada and brought up in Sheffield

She went to Queens’ College, Cambridge

She’s interviewed some of the world’s most famous people

But what else do we know about Emily Maitlis? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Emily Maitlis has a secret shopping habit!

Emily confessed that she is rather prone to shopping on Amazon in the early hours. Asked by the Guardian once for her most deplorable trait, she replied: “3am Amazon habit. My husband says there’s always a bag in the hallway that has to be given back.”

Emily has done some light entertainment

Whisper it quietly because Emily is a very serious news journalist, but she’s actually done some light entertainment. Yep, back in 2005 she was the question-master on The National Lottery: Come And Have A Go gameshow.

Emily has ended up in prison!

Being a reporter can be a dangerous business and Emily revealed that she has been locked up! “I’ve ended up in prison a number of times, once in Cambodia, once in Cuba – for hours rather than days. Hostile-environment courses do prepare you, but when someone is yelling, ‘You’re lying!’ over and over, it’s destabilising,” she once told the Guardian.

Emily’s family escaped the Nazis

Emily’s family fled from Nazi Germany. And she once told the Telegraph: “My father was three-years-old when he fled Nazi Germany, and my grandmother took a gold bangle which was actually thick and heavy and quite ugly.

“My father had said ‘it is amazing it has lasted all this time, I am going to have it melted down and each of the three girls will get a piece of the gold jewellery made from it.’ I put it on [a gold bracelet] and I have never taken it off.”

Emily was briefly a hairdresser!

Emily’s first job was as a Saturday girl at a hairdressers in Sheffield. “I got paid £6 a day and I was dreadful, but passionate. I spent all my holidays working there until they offered me a full-time position,” she once told the Jewish Chronicle.

Emily has written a hit book

Emily penned a 2019 book called Airhead, all about her experiences on news television. During her days on television she’s interviewed everyone from Donald Trump to David Attenborough and, yes, that infamous interview with Prince Andrew.

The book received widespread acclaim, with the historian Simon Schama describing it as a “wonderfully sane book for our unhinged times”.

Emily Maitlis Fact File

How old is she?

Emily Maitlis is 49. She was born on 6th September 1970.

Is she in a relationship?

Emily Maitlis is married to investment manager Mark Gwynne.

Does she have children?

Emily Maitlis has two boys.

Where was she born?

Emily Maitlis was born in Canada.

How tall is she?

Emily Maitlis is 5ft 7.

Twitter: @maitlis

Instagram: @officiallymaitlis

Emily Maitlis continues to present Newsnight.

