Emma Willis speaks out about when The Voice live final will air

The Voice host Emma Willis has spoken out about the show’s live final...

The Voice held its knockout rounds back in March but the show has been put on hold ever since then due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while fans await the live semi-finals and finals of the competition, host Emma Willis has spoken out about when she thinks it might go forward.

Giving the update during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Emma revealed that she doesn’t think the finals of the competition will be able to go ahead until the end of the year.

Responding to what she thinks about the upcoming stages, Emma said, “I dunno”.

“Literally, I’m not sure. Like everything at the minute, you just can’t call it. We still have The Voice Kids finale to do, and then of course the semi-final and final of the adult version.

“So, hopefully, it will happen towards the end of the year. I’m keeping my fingers crossed!”

ITV had previously revealed that the live finals of both The Voice UK and The Voice Kids has been delayed, saying in a statement, “We are in a developing and dynamic situation so we’re complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure we keep everyone as safe and secure as possible.

“We have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Voice UK semi-final and final until later this year.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and announce a new date for these shows, which were due on air on March 28 and April 4, in due course”.

While the network confirmed the delay to the finals of the TV shows, they haven’t yet given an update as to when the last stages of the competitions might be delayed until.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait for long!