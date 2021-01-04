Emmerdale bosses reveal 8 HUGE spoilers heading our way in 2021

The soap's younger cast members are going to be given their chance to shine...

Emmerdale will be launching into 2021 with a bang as huge storylines are lined up to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Executive Producer Jane Hudson has revealed the new storyline twists heading for the soap will see some of the cast’s younger members brought to the forefront of the action.

Jane said: “We are so lucky to have such a talented group of young actors who can deliver some of our biggest storylines.

“It’s exciting to watch characters grow up and see how they develop, and how their actions shape their futures.

“There is plenty of action coming up which will take the young Emmerdale characters on journeys the audience won’t be expecting.”

And a new promotional shot of the cast featuring Vinny, Liv, Sarah, Leanna, Amelia, Samson, Gabby and newcomer Ethan, hints that all eight characters have got big storylines coming up.

Sarah Sugden

With bad boy Danny back on the scene, it was only a matter of time before Sarah found herself caught up in his drama once again.

But Katie Hill, who plays Debbie Dingle’s wayward daughter, has revealed that her character’s behaviour all stems from feeling lonely…

“The start of this year is going to be eventful for Sarah as a lot is going on that will affect her – she is feeling quite lonely and unwanted.

“When Danny returns she sees an opportunity to feel cared for by someone again. However, as we know Danny has a dangerous past with drugs. Will Sarah get dragged down this path again?”

Gabby Thomas

Gabby spent most of 2020 making a nuisance of herself, causing trouble for pretty much everyone she crossed paths with.

But it was Liam and Leyla’s relationship which became the true victim of Gabby’s meddling… not to mention the fact Liam’s medical career almost coming to an end.

But now Gabby is moving on with her life, but is she about to become the next Kim Tate?

Rosie Bentham, who plays scheming Gabby, says there is plenty more drama where her character is concerned: “If Gabby is hoping 2021 is going to be a more settled year, she can think again.”

“I’m excited that Gabby is at the heart of the village as she sets her sights on Home Farm. This year is going to hold more drama for Gabby than ever.”

Amelia Spencer

While 2020 hasn’t been easy for anyone, Amelia struggled more than most. After becoming a full-time carer for Dan after he ended up in a wheelchair, money was tight and she started skipping school and resorted to crime.

But Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia, has hinted that 2021 will see her character growing up… “I’m looking forward to seeing Amelia mature over 2021. It would be nice to see her have some happiness, and for this year not to be quite as tough for her.

“But I love working with my second dad, and seeing how Amelia responds to the responsibilities put on her by her dad’s ongoing situation.”

Liv Flaherty

After being diagnosed with epilepsy, Liv is forced to reassess what is important in her life as 2021 gets underway.

Emmerdale star Isobel Steele, who plays Liv, explains more: “I’m excited to see how Liv deals with her newly diagnosed epilepsy and how it affects her confidence as a young woman.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing how Vinny and Liv’s relationship develops and is put to the test.”

Vinny Dingle

Poor Vinny has been to hell and back since discovering his dad’s gambling addiction is far from over.

But as he tries to protect Mandy from the truth, will he unwittingly put himself in more danger?

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny, reveals: “Vinny will soon find himself on a long, dark and isolating journey.

“Getting to grips with the character and the abuse that Vinny suffers at the hands of his father has been a great learning experience, and one I want to do justice.”

Ethan Anderson

Ethan’s only just arrived in the village, but he soon finds himself caught up in drama this week when Sarah and her friend Danny cause trouble with the police.

Emile John, who plays the newcomer, explains: “Ethan finds himself at the mercy of the Dingles, but that’s not all.

“We’ll soon find out more about Ethan and his past, which could have huge consequences for others.”

Leanna Cavanagh

With Leanna’s boyfriend, Jacob, over in Portugal, and her friendship with Gabby thrown into chaos, Leanna has started the new year feeling lonely.

Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna, explains: “Leanna has found herself quite isolated with Jacob’s absence and she’ll be sure to question whether their relationship is strong enough to last the distance.”

Samson Dingle

Until now Samson has managed to keep out of much Dingle drama… but it seems all that is about to change in 2021.

Actor Sam Hall, who plays Samson, has revealed: “Sam will take a big risk by helping his cousin Noah. He might be brining himself a lot of trouble, only time will tell!”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.