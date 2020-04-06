Former Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies from coronavirus aged 68

The actor dies 'due to COVID-19 complications'...

Actor Jay Benedict, better known to soap fans as Emmerdale businessman Doug Hamilton, tragically died on 4th April after contracting coronavirus.

A statement on his website has announced: “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.”

American-born Jay starred in Emmerdale back in 1997, and is well known for his role as John Kieffer, the US Army Officer in Foyle’s War.

His more recent projects have included Downton Abbey and Call the Midwife.

He also starred opposite Abi Titmuss in the stage adaptation of Two-Way Mirror.

He also appeared in James Cameron’s 1986 sci-fi classic Aliens as Russ Jordan, and also starred in movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor from both fans of his work and also former colleagues who had the pleasure of working with Jay over the years…

As well as acting, Jay also ran the Sync or Swim video production company with his wife Phoebe Scholfield.

As well as leaving behind his wife Phoebe, Jay also had two sons, Leopold and Freddie, as well as a daughter from a previous relationship.

In a tribute to the actor, his website reveals: “Jay was born in California, but his family left the United States for Europe when he was a child.

“As a legacy of his itinerant he was English/French bilingual, and no slouch in Spanish and German, either.

“People who met him in real life were surprised that he sounded more English than American.

“This didn’t, however, prevent most casting agents from insisting that he play Americans, which he did happily and not entirely surprisingly, like a native.”

