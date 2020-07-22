Jamie Tate is about to show his true colours...

Emmerdale star, Alexander Lincoln, has opened up about what’s in store for his character Jamie Tate when it comes to his future on the ITV soap.

Alexander admitted that writers of the soap are set to explore a “darker” side to Jamie amid his battle against his blackmailing wife, Andrea.

Emmerdale fans have watched in horror as Jamie left Moira fighting for her life in a hit and run, and now his estranged wife, Andrea is using his guilt to blackmail him.

Jamie is starting to play Andrea at her own game… but will it work?

A darker future

Sharing some hints about what’s on the horizon with Digital Spy, Alex said, “With Jamie, I’ve had a huge scope of things to play with.

“He’s been very combative towards his mum, but has then gone back underneath her wing.

“There’s also been some really emotional scenes in the love triangle with Belle and Andrea, and having his daughter Millie around.

“It’s been really great, but now with this new side of him coming out, we’re showing the Tate edge of Jamie and it’s brilliant. It’s great fun to play.

“In fact, in the coming weeks and months, it gets even more so, which is great,” Alex said.

More: Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate fools his blackmailer wife Andrea

Like mother, like son

Delving into whether his character’s development will involve aspects of his mum, Kim Tate, Alex added, “I think that becomes very apparent! I don’t think there’s any getting away from it, really.

“Jamie has tried and tried to stay away from the Tate line and the Tate way of living. But essentially he feels like he’s been cornered with every choice that he’s made.

“Every choice he’s made has blown up in his face.

“Jamie starts to feel like there’s no way out, other than to be ruthless. There’s some really interesting stuff coming up, which people are probably going to hate Jamie for, but they’ll find him intriguing as well.”

Emmerdale airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.