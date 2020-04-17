Emmerdale's Lydia Hart made a very stunning bride...

Emmerdale fans were blown away tonight as Lydia Hart married the man of her dreams, Sam Dingle.

The bride and groom looked the picture of happiness as they exchanged their vows in front of friends and family, but while the wedding went ahead without too much drama, fans couldn’t take their eyes off Lydia.

While lovely Lydia’s wardrobe choices rarely make headlines, fans took to social media tonight to share how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress.

The calf-length gown that Lydia chose to get married in had an embellished neckline, and she teamed it with a faux-fur white shrug to keep the April chill off.

And fans couldn’t get over how beautiful she looked…

Actress Karen Blick, who plays Lydia even took to Twitter to share where her character got her wedding outfit from.

She also revealed that someone in the soap’s wardrobe department had made the amazing birdcage fascinator.

But when Lydia went missing after getting drunk at her hen night the evening before her wedding, Emmerdale fans will know that the character only had a short time to get ready for her big day.

Thankfully she had Kerry on hand to do her hair and make up, and it didn’t take long before she looked every inch the blushing bride.

But will this be happy ever after for the new Mr and Mrs Dingle? The pair have already been through their ups and downs before meeting.

Could this fresh start mean happiness for the pair from now on?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.