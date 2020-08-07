Emmerdale star Amy Walsh’s sister appeared on the soap 17 years before her

Emmerdale runs in the family!

Amy Walsh is well known for playing the role of Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale.

Since the arrival of her character on the Yorkshire based telly hit six years ago, she has become a pivotal part of many Emmerdale story lines, including her recent shock pregnancy.

But Amy wasn’t the first of the Bradford born Walsh sisters to make it into soap land, with her older sister Sally starring in Emmerdale years before her, way back in 1997.

Amy’s talented sibling played schoolgirl Lyn Hutchinson on the Dales for three years and departed the soap in 2000.

Sally went on to land roles in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Doctors.

This comes after it was revealed that Amy and Sally’s pop star sister, Kimberly Walsh, almost made it into the world of soap acting in Coronation Street before she had her big break in Girls Aloud.

Proving that the Walsh sisters are cut from the same cloth, Kimberly explained that she almost landed the role of Maria Connor on Corrie, two years before going on to compete in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Chatting on The One Show about how she was almost chosen to play the now iconic character, Kimberly said, “I actually got down to the last two or three for Maria in Coronation Street.”

Chatting to hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones, the northern songstress added, “I think it was like the year before I got into Girls Aloud so yeah, things could have been very different.”

We think that Girls Aloud’s success proves that Kimberly took the right career path, what with the band, made up of Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberly, landing 20 top 10 singles and four number one hits during their time together.

The globally famous group split for good back in 2012 and Kimberly went on to compete in Strictly Come Dancing alongside pro Pasha Kovalev.

The pair managed to make the runner up spot but lost out on the glitter ball trophy to Olympian Louis Smith.