Emmerdale baddie Paul Ashdale was meant to have a DIFFERENT exit

Emmerdale villain Paul met a grisly end this week, but he was originally meant to have a different ending...

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has revealed that Paul Ashdale’s exit from the soap was changed due to Covid filming restrictions.

For the past year TV shows around the world have had to find a new way of filming, with cast and crew keeping a two metre distance.

But despite these restrictions in place, Emmerdale managed to pull off an amazing stunt week that left fans on the edges of their seats.

Speaking of the barn explosion and Paul’s death, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, has revealed the ending of Paul’s long-running abuse storyline had to be adapted because of the pandemic.

A dramatic demise for Paul

Fans watched Paul get trapped in the barn after Jimmy King’s truck veered off the road, an accident which then caused a huge explosion.

But while Vinny, Liv and Jimmy also ended up in hospital, Paul was the one to meet his maker.

While she didn’t reveal exactly what the alternative storyline was going to be, Lisa explained: “This story was happening before Covid, but it had a different ending for Paul’s death.

“There was a different ending but I think they made the right choice. This ending was absolutely the right way of doing it.”

Murderer Mandy?

Lisa also admitted that had the wedding day disaster not killed Paul, then Mandy would have bumped him off herself once she’d found out about his abuse towards Vinny…

“There was no way that Paul could have been redeemed.

“If the accident hadn’t have happened we were days away from him being murdered by Mandy, there is no two ways about it.”

Welcome back!

But while Paul might have been killed off actor Reece Dinsdale, who played the villain, is actually making a return to Emmerdale in May.

Reece is also a director, and will be returning to the soap, this time behind the camera.

Lisa said: “He comes back last week of May and is going to be directing us, which is fantastic.

“We are so proud of him, we’ve been rooting for him because we love actor directors.

“He will be nervous but we will look after him… and also wind him up!”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.