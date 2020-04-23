Emmerdale star admits she finds it ‘weird’ watching herself on screen

The Belle Dingle actress doesn't watch the soap often...

Emmerdale is a regular programme in many people’s homes, but not for one of its stars.

Eden Taylor-Draper confessed she doesn’t watch the soap often as she finds it ‘weird’ to see herself on TV.

The Belle Dingle actress told Inside Soap, “‘I don’t often watch myself on the show. I don’t watch Emmerdale every night, but I catch up when there’s big stuff, or I see clips on Twitter.”

“If I ever see myself, it’s weird. I don’t really associate it with me.”

Eden has been a regular member of the Emmerdale family since 2005. She first joined when she was eight years old.

Belle Dingle has seen plenty of gripping storylines, including the now iconic scene where she fell down a mineshaft.

As a result of this, she won ‘Spectacular Scene of the Year’ award at the 2006 British Soap Awards.

But despite not watching a lot of Emmerdale, Eden does enjoy spending time with her coworkers both on and off set.

“I hang out with Emma Atkins a lot between scenes, and also with Izzy Hodgins and Laura Norton – I share a dressing room with them, and we sometimes go out for dinner and things like that.”

“The most fun scenes to film are with people like Tony Audenshaw, because he’s just a legend! I also love scenes with James Hooton as Sam – he’s hilarious. Then I love it when Roxy Shahidi is in with Amy Walsh, because they’re just such a laugh together.”

Belle Dingle could see herself in big trouble during Friday’s episode of Emmerdale.

She discovers she’s booked the salon at the same time as Andrea (Anna Nightingale), the wife of her secret lover Jamie (Alexander Lincoln).

Things could potentially get awkward between Belle and Andrea!

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV1.