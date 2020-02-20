Emmerdale fans spot THIS blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mistake last night

Something didn’t add up…



Emmerdale fans were left confused after Sam Dingle (James Hooton) ordered three identical pints of beer, because the price didn’t make sense.

Sam was told the drinks cost £12.40 by Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), but savvy fans worked out that was impossible!

To add up to the total, each pint would cost £4.33 recurring, and fans were quick to tweet their confusion.

One pointed out, “#Emmerdale £12.40 doesn’t divide by 3 assuming they are all drinking the same beer”

Another added, “£12.40 for 3 pints on @emmerdale how’s that work then? £4.13 a pint??…”

A third said, “£12.40 for 3 pints of the same drink #emmerdale school of maths 🤣”

And a fourth added, “@emmerdale how can 3 pints be £12.40?”

It’s a blink and you’ll miss it moment, but eagle-eyed fans knew that the prices at the Woolpack just didn’t add up!

Recently, Emmerdale fans have witnessed drama between Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and boyfriend Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), after he brought a gun into their home.

This put Harriet in a difficult position as she was forced to meet with ex Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) to help get rid of the gun.

Opening up, she said, “I can’t believe I’ve been so stupid. I put my trust in him and now I don’t know what to do.

“It’s Will’s. He’s paranoid – he thinks people are out to get him. I’ve tried reasoning with him but my family is in danger of falling apart.

“I need you to get rid of this. I don’t know who else to turn to.” She confessed.

But Emmerdale fans will be in for a shock when Cain takes the gun, and ends up shooting someone at Butler’s Farm. But who?

Emmerdale is on ITV1 tonight at 7pm and 8pm.