Cain and Aaron at HEART of action as Emmerdale kicks off filming

Yeah, it's back shooting. And Cain and Aaron are among the characters who will be at the centre of the special new episodes

It has been announced today that the Emmerdale production team have returned to work, albeit in a new normal.

Filming began yesterday (Wed 20 May) at the Emmerdale studios at ITV in Leeds, with a pared back cast and crew who are following strict health and safety and social distancing rules.

The action will centre around lockdown, ensuring the soap remains topical – and on screen throughout June.

A soap insider said: “We’ll see resentments and past feuds resurface, old wounds further exposed, relationships scrutinised, with doubts and insecurities laid bare.

“Some seize the opportunity lockdown presents to heal divisions, whilst others get some sizzle back into their lives!

“With the backdrop of the pandemic, the characters also reflect the nation’s immense gratitude and thanks for the NHS with the weekly clap for carers and the people working on the frontline keeping our country safe.”

Viewers should expect stories involving less characters, fewer scene changes, all studio based and not on location.

The six new episodes being worked on will feature Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller), Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt), Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick), Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony), Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson) and Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler).

“It will be great to see what the likes of Chas and Paddy and Jimmy and Nicola have got up to while they’ve been going through lockdown the same as the rest of us!,” commented John Whiston, the Managing Director for Continuing Drama for ITV Studios.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.