Emmerdale will see THIS legendary couple ‘reuniting’ in lockdown

Can lockdown make Cain realise his marriage to Moira is worth fighting for?

Emmerdale favourite Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) could get back together with estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb).

The soap will air some special episodes next week which will see characters stuck in lockdown.

Next Monday will see the first lockdown episode, featuring Sam and Lydia Dingle.

And the second features Cain and his nephew Aaron (Danny Miller), who clash with each other whilst stuck at home.

On top of this, they’re both coming to terms with their feelings for their estranged spouses.

Aaron and Cain butt heads over a letter in upcoming scenes, as it’s from Aaron’s jailed-for-life ex-husband Robert Sugden.

Aaron took months to recover from this heartbreak after Robert cut all ties with him from prison, so Cain decides to hide the letter to protect him.

However, this backfires massively and Aaron delivers some painful truths about Cain’s marriage to Moira.

Life in lockdown might force Cain to reconsider things with Moira, but of course, Cain doesn’t really want to open up to his nephew.

In future scenes, Cain could admit that he still has feelings for his soon-to-be ex wife. Will he go through with the divorce?

Cain actor Jeff Hordley spoke about this special episode, hinting that he might finally come clean about his feelings.

Jeff said, “It is just not in Cain’s DNA to open up to people, but in this episode Aaron carefully constructs a way to try and get him to open up.”

Cain and Moira have had a rocky relationship following Moira’s affair with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), who turned out to be Cain’s estranged son, although she didn’t realise that at the time.

Will the pair reunite for good, or is it best they go their separate ways?

Emmerdale airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV1.