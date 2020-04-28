Emmerdale fans are in for a lockdown treat...

Filming might have been halted at Emmerdale thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, but some of the cast have found a way of keeping fans entertained during the pandemic.

Emmerdale fans have seen their favourite soap go from six times a week to just three as ITV bosses try to make sure the programme can stay on screen for as long as possible, but thankfully this new project from the soap means there is some good news for viewers at last.

The Woolpack Sessions will see various Emmerdale cast members performing covers of their favourite songs each week, which will then be streamed exclusively on the Emmerdale YouTube channel.

First to take to the mic is Bradley Johnson, who is better known to soap fans as Vinny Dingle.

His performance of the Whitney Houston classic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is going to be streamed straight from his living room to fans around the country on Thursday 30th April at 7pm.

The Woolpack Sessions is an in-house project produces by the Emmerdale digital team, and promises to be a huge hit with fans who are missing their usual 6 episodes of Emmerdale each week.

Emmerdale fans will already know that Bradley is no stranger to performing his favourite songs, having already shared amazing clips of him singing on Instagram.

Talking about his new lockdown project, Bradley said: “When I was asked to perform for The Woolpack Sessions I was delighted. It’s a perfect opportunity to put a smile on peoples faces in such a strange time.

“Everyone loves a good sing song and I will find any excuse to get the piano out. Hopefully people will like it and it will entertain them. I hope everyone is staying well and staying safe.”

But Bradley isn’t the only one who is taking part in The Woolpack Sessions. Isobel Steele who plays Liv Flaherty and Olivia Bromley, who is better known as Dawn Taylor are also getting ready to sing their hearts out in future weeks.

Richard Ellis, Digital Producer for Emmerdale revealed: “With filming stopped we thought it would be fun to harness the creativity of our cast under lock down.

It’s been tricky getting the tech side of things sorted out but the cast involved are all really talented and we hope you will be impressed.”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.