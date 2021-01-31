April returned to Emmerdale looking so different that fans thought she had been recast...

Emmerdale fans were left speechless after seeing April Windsor back on their screens this week following months away from the village.

Amelia Flanagan, who has played the role of April since 2014, returned to filming recently and has been seen on screen for the first time since the pandemic hit last year.

Emmerdale, along with other soaps, has been keeping the younger cast members safely at home while social distancing restrictions were introduced.

However, April is now back, and fans couldn’t be happier.

But there was a bit of confusion amongst Emmerdale viewers, with some thinking the role had been recast because April looked so grown up.

April appeared at the doorway while Ellis and his brother Billy argued about Al Chapman.

It was only after the siblings had finished their row that Ellis saw April standing there, having overheard everything.

Soon April found herself on the receiving end of Ellis’s anger, but it seems she gained a bit of sass over lockdown, because she gave as good as she got until dad Marlon turned up.

Fans loved seeing April back on their screens and commented on how grown up they thought she looked…

Ellis lashes out

But while fans were thrilled to see April again, they weren’t happy with Ellis’s outburst at his stepsister.

Ellis was left fuming after discovering Al was leaving the village following his two timing games being exposed by Debbie and Priya.

Billy took the brunt of Ellis’s anger over Al during their argument, but poor April was next in line, leaving fans fuming.

But Al’s cheating isn’t the only thing that has changed in the village since we last saw April on screen.

April’s dad Marlon has also reunited with former flame Rhona, meaning April has a new mother-figure in her life for the first time since Jessie up and left last year.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.