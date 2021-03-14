Emmerdale favourite Harriet hits rock bottom next week...

Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) has been struggling to keep the secret of what happened to DI Malone since his death last year.

She has been acting out of character and raising suspicions over recent weeks as she fails to keep her guilt under wraps.

But things are set to reach an all-time low next week when Harriet punishes herself for her crimes by locking herself away in a cold, dark cellar.

Grave danger

The new twist in Harriet’s storyline comes after the grave where Malone’s body was buried until recently was exhumed last week.

Harriet watched on in horror as the grave was dug up, praying there wouldnt be any evidence that Malone had been buried there.

Fans will know that Harriet and Will Taylor were forced to move Malone’s body to a new resting place in the grounds of Home Farm recently.

Despite the fact it was actually Dawn Taylor who killed Malone in self-defence, Harriet is the one struggling to keep the crime under wraps.

A guilty conscience

Recently newcomer Charles has started to question Harriet’s behaviour, and last week told her that she needed to seek help from someone.

But instead of speaking to her family, Harriet was last seen sitting outside the police station, apparently ready to confess all.

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Harriet brought back home by PC Swirling, much to Will’s relief.

However, he starts to panic when Swirling reveals Harriet has been ranting about a body at the police station.

Will manages to fob the police off by telling them she has been left upset by the recent grave exhumation, and Swirling seems to be happy with the explanation.

However, Harriet still thinks she needs to be punished for her role in Malone’s demise and asks Will to take away her belongings and lock her down in the cellar.

Will isn’t comfortable with Harriet’s self-imposed exile but reluctantly goes along with her wishes.

He is then forced to lie to Dawn that Harriet has gone away to a church retreat, when really she is sitting just metres below them, apparently repenting her sins.

With nothing but some food and a bible for company, how long will Harriet last down in the cellar?

And how long will Will be able to lie about where she really is?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.