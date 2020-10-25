Emmerdale couple Charity and Vanessa hit the rocks next week...

Charity Dingle plays with fire in next week’s Emmerdale when she kisses a random stranger.

Fans have watched Charity (Emma Atkins) worry about her relationship with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) over recent weeks as they spend more time apart.

But things take a shocking turn next week when Charity does the unthinkable and cheats on her fiancee.

Charity’s heartache

The drama starts when an upset Charity tells Tracy that Vanessa couldn’t get back to her mum’s quick enough after the custody hearing.

Charity breaks down, telling Tracy that she is convinced Vanessa is having an affair.

But while Tracy laughs off the idea, Charity is deadly serious and slams out of the house to go for a drive and clear her head.

When she ends up in a countryside lay-by, she contemplates phoning Vanessa, but decides against it.

The mysterious stranger

However, as Charity goes to drive away, another car crashes into her and soon an argument breaks out between her and the other driver.

It’s only when the mysterious driver offers to pay her off there and then that Charity realises something isn’t right.

Despite being offered £500, Charity holds out for £1000.

However, as they argue over the cash, Charity starts to warm to the stranger’s charm and she accepts his offer of £500.

But as the sparks start to fly between the pair, Charity is soon kissing the mysterious stranger, before making a dash for it.

However, soon cheating on Vanessa is the least of her worries when she hears a noise coming from the stranger’s car boot.

As she goes to investigate, his mood soon changes and he warns her to leave… but what is he hiding and who is this man?

And will Charity regret ever crossing paths with the mysterious driver?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.