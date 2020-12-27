Emmerdale favourer Charley Webb made a return as Debbie Dingle this Christmas...

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Debbie Dingle back on their screens after her shock return this Christmas… but as actress Charley Webb reveals, Debbie’s romance with Al Chapman won’t be plain sailing.

After weeks of guessing, fans were left convinced that either Dawn, Belle or Andrea was Al’s mystery woman.

But while Al’s unsuspecting fiancee, Priya, was sat at home believing that he was visiting his adoptive parents on Christmas Day, he was actually meeting the other woman in his life… Debbie Dingle.

Charley Webb is back playing Debbie after taking time off for her maternity leave following the birth of her third son with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

However, she has admitted that the fall out of Al and Debbie’s romance will be epic…

“I’m really pleased we managed to keep the romance a secret, it’s always nice for the audience to get a surprise,” Charley said.

“I’ve known for a while that this would be part of Debbie’s return.

“Jane Hudson our Executive Producer told me when we had a meeting to discuss me coming back.

“It’s been hard keeping filming a secret, I only told my close friends and family so there was less chance of it getting out.”

Al’s games catch up with him

This is far from the end of the storyline, because at the moment Debbie has no idea that Al is actually engaged to Priya…

“Debbie has absolutely no clue at all he has another woman and that it’s Priya.

“She has no idea he’s two timing her.

“He’s convinced her that keeping it a secret will be better because her family hate him and she agrees,” continues Charley.

But in true soap fashion, its unlikely that the secret will stay hidden for long…

“It’s going to be a really fun twist I’m sure. You don’t mess with Debbie Dingle so watch out!

“Debbie will always get her revenge. She’s not one to let things go.”

For New Year week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm.

New Year’s Eve will be an hour long special at 7.30 and New Year’s Day will also be an hour long episode at 7pm on ITV.