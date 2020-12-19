Debbie is back in Emmerdale to sort out her mum's mess...

Emmerdale has released a brand new trailer for Christmas, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from the festive episodes.

But while there is plenty of drama surrounding Paddy’s surprise wedding for Chas, and Vinny’s latest clash with vile dad Paul, the real excitement comes from seeing Debbie Dingle back in the village.

Emmerdale fans will know actress Charley Webb has been on maternity leave from the soap since August 2019, but her character, Debbie, is coming back just in time for Christmas.

A lot has changed…

Since Debbie went to Scotland last year, she has gained two half brothers.

Not only was Nate Robison revealed to be Cain’s long-lost son, but Charity (Emma Atkins) has also adopted Vanessa’s son, Johnny.

But that’s not the only changes that have happened since she left.

Charity is currently on a downward spiral following a moment of madness when she cheated on the love of her life, Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick).

Since then Charity has been in self-destruct mode, turning to drink and a life of crime.

Debbie’s back to save the day

But it seems in a shocking twist, Debbie is back just in time to sort out her mum’s mess – and to look after Noah and Sarah.

In the trailer, Debbie can be seen telling Charity that Sarah is her daughter, and her responsibility.

But can Debbie sort out the trouble Charity has caused while she’s been away?

In another shocking twist, fans are convinced that Debbie could be Al’s mystery women.

Al has been cheating on fiancee Priya and fans have been desperately trying to work out who his other woman could be.

The truth is set to be revealed this Christmas – but could Debbie’s return mean she is secretly dating Priya’s future husband?

Or is the timing of her return to the village all just one big coincidence?

