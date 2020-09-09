Emmerdale confirm Claire King has returned to filming after shielding

The legendary Kim Tate will be back on our screens next month...

Emmerdale star Claire King has returned to filming for the first time since lockdown.

The actress, who plays the legendary Kim Tate in the soap, was forced to stay at home despite filming resuming because she was shielding.

Claire had been classed as vulnerable by doctors because of her arthritis, but she has thankfully been given the all clear to return to the set.

A new way of filming

Fans are starting to get used to the new way soaps are filmed since returning to filming after coronavirus saw studios across the world close.

There are now strict social distancing measures in place to keep cast and crew safe and healthy, and some scenes have had to be re-written to fit in with government guidelines.

Jamie’s troubles

Emmerdale fans have watched Kim’s son Jamie struggling to keep the dark secret safe that he was responsible for Moira’s hit and run.

But while his girlfriend, Belle Dingle, has been by his side, Kim has been notably absent throughout his troubles.

Executive producer Jane Hudson told the press: “Kim’s back on screen next month. We’re story lining March at the moment, so she has been back for ages!”

And it seems there could be romance on the cards when Kim does eventually return…

Jane continued: “Kim always has her eye on her next man and there is one lined up.

“I think that’s going to surprise people when they see where Kim goes next.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.